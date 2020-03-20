Six Binge-Worthy Podcasts For Self-Isolation

Self-isolating? Working from home?

Here’s a list of binge-worthy podcasts from our friends at PodcastOne Australia to get stuck into.

1. Just the Gist with Rosie Waterland

From the Titanic (not the movie, the actual ship you chumps!) to Astrophysics – Rosie explains just enough about something to get you through a dinner party – or in this case, a virtual wine-time with friends.

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

2. Understate: Lawyer X

An Australian true crime series by Walkley award winning journalist Adam Shand. You’ve most-likely heard of double agent Nicola Gobbo (dubbed Laywer X by the media), who arguably helped stop a bloody gangland war in Melbourne but also undermined the state’s justice system. Adam presents new evidence that shows the extent of her treachery.

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

3. A Life of Greatness with Sarah Grynberg

From your favourite radio hosts (Hamish and Andy, Brendan Fevola) to some of the world’s most inspiring spiritual minds (Gabby Bernstein, Dr Joe Dispenza), these in-depth interviews will provide practical tips and advice for how to achieve greatness in your life.

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts or Spotify

4. On Her Game with Sam Squiers

No sport? No worries. Be inspired as elite sportswomen speak to sports journalist, Sam Squiers, about their challenges, triumphs and setbacks in this new podcast series.

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

5. Hamish & Andy

The familiar voices of Hamish, Andy & cackling Jack are here to make you laugh during uncertain times. Start from the very beginning and you’ll have 60+ hours of quality entertainment (including many Power Moves, and reasons to upset Andy).

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

6. Lit Up

Curl up on the couch and listen to your favourite authors talk about life, love and the books they’ve written. Plus, it’s the perfect podcast for book club recommendations!

Listen via PodcastOne Australia, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify