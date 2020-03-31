Sit Back & Relax, You Can Now Get This Boozy High Tea Delivered To Your Door

Forget going outside, you can now get this mouth-watering high tea delivered to your door!

The wonderful team at the State Buildings are at it again and have created a fine dining experience you literally don't need to lift a finger for.

Their Autumn Afternoon Tea menu available every day between 1.00pm and 4.00pm.

The menu is designed to highlight some of Western Australia’s most delicious produce, alongside lesser-known delights.

They have three options to choose from:

1. The Classic Afternoon Tea

$65 per person, including a Teassential ‘Rejuvenate’ lemon myrtle, eucalyptus and lavender tea tube.

2. The Western Australian Afternoon Tea

$80 per person, including a bottle of NV Singlefile Sparkling per two people.

3. The Signature Afternoon Tea

$90 per person, including a bottle of Taittinger Brut Réserve NV per two people.

To order all you gotta do is call and either ask for delivery or pick up from the Cathedral Avenue entrance of the State Buildings.

