Sister2Sister Open Up About New Music And Their Upcoming Tour With 5ive
Consider us nostalgic!
Pic: Festival Mushroom Records
Strap yourself in, because one of Australia's most successful 90's pop groups is making a comeback!
The Hit Network caught up with Sister2Sister’s sisters Christine and Sharon Muscat (the headline act from Cliffo’s first-ever concert), who reflected on touring with Britney Spears before talking about their new music and their upcoming shows with 5ive!
What a throwback!
Catch the chat:
