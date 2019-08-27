Sip On Bottomless Bubbles At This Burrata And Bocconcini Masterclass

What more could you ask for? Bottomless bubbles and 1kg of homemade cheese.

In just under 100 minutes, the experts at Omnom Cheese will transform you into a bocconcini and burrata extraordinaire at this intimate, hands-on class at the inner west Tramsheds.

This class will teach you how to whip up these two delicious types of cheeses using everyday kitchen utensils, so you can impress any dinner guest.

Tickets cost $85 where you'll get taught all the essentials behind quality cheese making, walk away with 1kg of your own cheese (wow - BYO container), special recipes, 20 percent off cheese making kits and bottomless bubbles for the whole 100 minutes.

If you also want to bring an apron, that's up to your own discretion.