Single This Valentine's Day? Do These Empowering Things Instead!

Are you single this Valentine's Day? GREAT! That's a positive thing because you can give yourself all the love and attention. Who needs to sit in a cramped restaurant or stress about a booking when you can enjoy the single life in the most empowering way!

Try a new workout class

Give your body the ultimate self-love and try something new! Start the day on a high and give a pilates class a go. Maybe you'd like to try a spin class or an aerial yoga class?! Embrace what your body can do and give something a go!

Read an empowering book

If there is one book that will give you all of the power, it's Women Don't Owe You Pretty by Florence Given. This book is described as "an accessible leap into feminism, for people at all stages of their journey who are seeking to reshape and transform the way they view themselves. In a world that tells women we're either not enough or too much, it's time we stop directing our anger and insecurities onto ourselves, and start fighting back to re-shape the toxic structures of our patriarchal society." The book will tell you to love sex, hate sexism; protect your goddamn energy; life is short, dump them; and that you owe men nothing, least of all pretty. Because why? YOU'RE THE LOVE OF YOUR OWN LIFE!

Watch a movie with female leads

Whether you're looking for something funny or empowering, there's nothing better than sitting back and relaxing with a great movie. These are our picks for you this Valentine's Day: How To Be Single, Girls Trip, Hidden Figures, The First Wives Club, Frida, Erin Brockovich and The Other Woman.

Set a goals list

Take some time to set a goals list for yourself, whether it's short-term or long-term. Maybe you want to save up for a house deposit, start that side hustle you've been putting off, do an online course, try your hand at painting - whatever it is, it's always nice to set some goals and strive for something!

Treat YOURSELF

This seems to simple but sometimes we forget to treat the #1 to something great (aka, YOU!). Get a Lush bath bomb, put on a face mask and read a book in the bath. Get those shoes you've been stalking on Insta. And, most importantly, buy YOURSELF flowers! You deserve it.

