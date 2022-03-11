Singing & Dancing Back As South Australia Eases Covid Restrictions

Its only hours away until South Australia’s density limits will be scrapped.

The latest overhaul of Covid restrictions were announced on Thursday, despite warning over a new coronavirus strain.

For the first time in almost two years, density caps in hospitality venues and at home have been given the boot, while the SA’s ban on singing and dancing has also been lifted.

Further eased restrictions include reduced isolation requirements for some Covid-positive people, weaning from 10 to seven days.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens recognised that some of the new changes would have a significant impact on young families

“I’m the first person to acknowledge that these changes or restrictions have a significant impact on individuals and families, but it’s simply the reality of having to deal with a virus that is highly infectious,” Mr Stevens said on ABC Radio Adelaide on Friday.

“These are the things that are being discussed next week with Professor Spurrier, whether there’s changes we can make to make it easier for people.”

QR codes will also be ditched for recreational transport, public transport, auction, and inspection of properties for sale or rent, taxis and rideshare and education facilities.

However, a QR check-in is still required for other public activities

“It is good to be able to stand here and provide this much sought-after relief to a wide range of activities right across the Australian including hospitality,” Comm Stevens said.

“We certainly understand the pressures that a whole range of sectors have been under because of the restrictions in South Australia."

The raft of changes will swing into action from 12.01am Saturday morning.

