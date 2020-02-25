Singer Duffy Reveals Horrifying Kidnapping Ordeal

We remember Duffy for her epic 2008 hit 'Mercy' and have often been left wondering why she disappeared from the public eye for the better part of a decade.

*WARNING* Some readers may find the below content distressing

Duffy has taken to her Instagram to detail the reason for her absence. In an emotional post the singer says she was drugged, raped and held captive for days - an ordeal that has obviously left her in a state of distress.

Understandably it has taken the singer some time to come to terms with the incident and share it publicly. All we can say is we're glad she's safe and ok and on the path to healing.

If you or someone you know is in distress, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!