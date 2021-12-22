Singapore Closes Borders Only One Month After Opening Travel-Bubble

Singapore have made the decision to close their borders to international visitors only a month after establishing a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia.

Singapore will be putting a stop to all flights and buses coming into the country under the quarantine-free arrangement for at least four weeks from today.

The Singapore government have stated that the Omicron variant and its tendency to spread quickly is to blame for the decision.

A month ago, Singapore opened a travel-bubble between around a dozen countries under the vaccinated travel lane program which allows fully vaccinated visitors to enter without having to quarantine.

In a statement, the Health Ministry addressed the decision saying they required more time to study the Omicron variant.

“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted,” they said.

The government have also announced they will be limiting the VTL ticket sales after January 20, however, those who already hold tickets will still be eligible to travel.

The government are also urging visitors to avoid crowded events, gathering and to minimise eating out even after receiving negative Covid test results.

Visitors will be required to undergo a new Covid test every day for at least a week.

The Omicron variant has quickly made its way around the world with Singapore recording 65 imported cases and a number of locally acquired cases.

Singapore isn’t the only country to snap shut borders due to the Omicron variant with Thailand also making the decision to stop quarantine-free travel and New Zealand pushing back their reopening to February.

