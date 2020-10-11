Simon ‘Red Wiggle’ Pryce And His Partner Have Posted A Sweet Baby Gender Reveal!

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife, Lauren Hannaford, have posted a very sweet video announcing the gender of their upcoming baby!

Taking to Instagram, Simon shared this video with Laura cutting into a cupcake:



They’re expecting a boy!!

We can’t wait to see this bub in his own little red skivvy.

Congratulations Simon and Laura!

