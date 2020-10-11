Simon ‘Red Wiggle’ Pryce And His Partner Have Posted A Sweet Baby Gender Reveal!

So exciting!

Article heading image for Simon ‘Red Wiggle’ Pryce And His Partner Have Posted A Sweet Baby Gender Reveal!

Simon Pryce Instagram

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife, Lauren Hannaford, have posted a very sweet video announcing the gender of their upcoming baby!

Taking to Instagram, Simon shared this video with Laura cutting into a cupcake:


They’re expecting a boy!!

We can’t wait to see this bub in his own little red skivvy.

Congratulations Simon and Laura!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

11 October 2020

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Simon Pryce
Lauren Hannaford
The Wiggles
Simon Wiggle
Listen Live!
Simon Pryce
Lauren Hannaford
The Wiggles
Simon Wiggle
Simon Pryce
Lauren Hannaford
The Wiggles
Simon Wiggle
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs