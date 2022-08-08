Simon Pegg Reveals His Family's Good Luck Traditions

Simon Pegg is starring as a Scottish cat by the name of Bob in the new animated film 'Luck' on Apple TV+ and when reporter Justin Hill caught up with the actor, he wanted to know why Aussies are going to love it.

While Simon's character is Scottish, so is his wife and so he revealed to Justin what superstitions and lucky things their family do!

Luck is on Apple TV+ now, check out the trailer below!

Have a listen to more of our chat with Simon in our podcast all about what to watch on streaming services below!

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the LiSTNR app or wherever you get your podcasts now!