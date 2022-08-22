Silverchair's Ben Gillies Opens Up About The Reality Of Being Famous At Just 15 Years Old

If we asked you to name the most iconic Aussie rock band of the 1990s, there’s a solid chance you’d say ‘Silverchair’!

Their drummer, Ben Gillies, joined the Hit Network to reveal what it was really like to be famous at just 15 years old.

Catch the chat:



