Sia Reveals She's Taking Time Off After Her Upsetting Health Diagnosis

In some upsetting news, songstress and hit maker Sia has revealed her recent health diagnosis on Twitter. The singer has revealed she is suffering from EDS.

The singer Tweeted; "Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f**king hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone (sic)."

Ehlers Danlos is "a group of genetic disorders generally determined by joint hypermobility (when joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility."

The singer also revealed that while she was previously diagnosed as Bipolar, it was actually a misdiagnoses.

We hope Sia takes this time out to recuperate and come back stronger than ever!

