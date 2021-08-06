Should You Rinse The Dishes Before The Dishwasher?
The experts weigh in!
It's the age old question of, do you rinse the dishes before you put them in the dishwasher? Is it necessary, or a waste of water? The experts have finally weighed in!
Tech company, Wire Cutter, undertook a number of tests on a bunch of different dishwashers to finally get to the bottom of whether or not dishes need to be pre-rinsed.
Lise & Sarah of Halfternoons are divided on the subject, as we suspect most of the country is...
Check out their results, here!
@wirecutter
Here’s why pre-rinsing is a waste of your time. ##clean ##cleantok ##learnontiktok ##dishwashing ##dishes ##fypシ ##stains ##scrub ##soap ##science♬ Kawaii - Yusei
