Should Volunteer Firies Be Paid For Their Efforts?

With many incredible volunteer RFS tirelessly battling bushfires across NSW and QLD over the past week, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not they should be paid.

It seems even some have set up gofundme pages for themselves, to be able to afford to live while helping to minimise devastation from the catastrophic fires.

We spoke an RFS member who disagreed that they should be paid. Here's what she said:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.