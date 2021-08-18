Shotgun Machete Wielding Bandits Hold Up CBD Hotel

Eastern District patrols were called to a Hindley Street hotel after reports of an armed robbery in the early hours of Wednesday.

It’s alleged a man armed with a sawn-off shotgun entered the The West End hotel and bottle shop where he threatened staff and stole money from the till.

Police allege a second man armed with a machete stood out the front of the hotel, before they took off in a blue Holden Commodore sedan.

The offender armed with the shotgun is described as being Caucasian and about 183cm tall wearing a black bandana covering his face and a black hat.

The second offender is described as being Aboriginal, aged in his 20s and was wearing a black Adidas jumper.

It’s understood no one was injured.

