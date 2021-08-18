Shotgun Machete Wielding Bandits Hold Up CBD Hotel

On the run

Article heading image for Shotgun Machete Wielding Bandits Hold Up CBD Hotel

Stock image

Eastern District patrols were called to a Hindley Street hotel after reports of an armed robbery in the early hours of Wednesday.

It’s alleged a man armed with a sawn-off shotgun entered the The West End hotel and bottle shop where he threatened staff and stole money from the till. 

Police allege a second man armed with a machete stood out the front of the hotel, before they took off in a blue Holden Commodore sedan.

The offender armed with the shotgun is described as being Caucasian and about 183cm tall wearing a black bandana covering his face and a black hat. 

The second offender is described as being Aboriginal, aged in his 20s and was wearing a black Adidas jumper. 

It’s understood no one was injured.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

18 August 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

SAPOL
The West End
Hit FM
Armed Hold Up
Listen Live!
SAPOL
The West End
Hit FM
Armed Hold Up
SAPOL
The West End
Hit FM
Armed Hold Up
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs