Shotgun Machete Wielding Bandits Hold Up CBD Hotel
On the run
Stock image
Eastern District patrols were called to a Hindley Street hotel after reports of an armed robbery in the early hours of Wednesday.
It’s alleged a man armed with a sawn-off shotgun entered the The West End hotel and bottle shop where he threatened staff and stole money from the till.
Police allege a second man armed with a machete stood out the front of the hotel, before they took off in a blue Holden Commodore sedan.
The offender armed with the shotgun is described as being Caucasian and about 183cm tall wearing a black bandana covering his face and a black hat.
The second offender is described as being Aboriginal, aged in his 20s and was wearing a black Adidas jumper.
It’s understood no one was injured.
Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.