Shooting In Perth Overnight Leaves One Man Critical

A man shot in Perth’s southern suburbs overnight, remains in a critical condition.

Police and paramedics were called to a property on Bondi Crescent in Warnbro about 6.20pm on Sunday, where they discovered a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

First aid was delivered at the scene, before being rushed to hospital.

Gang Crime officers and Rockingham detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

More to come.

