Shipwreck Of James Cook's 'Endeavour' Discovered In The US

A team of maritime experts believe they have discovered the resting place of Captain James Cook’s ship the ‘Endeavour’.

After a mammoth 22-year search, the Australian National Maritime Museum revealed they have discovered a ship wreck in the ocean in Newport Harbour just off Rhode Island in the US.

The team identified the wreck as Captain James Cook’s ship the ‘Endeavour’.

The massive ship was scuttled in the Newport Harbour during the American War of Independence back in 1788.

ANMM director and CEO Kevin Sumption confirmed to the ABC that the team had indeed discovered one of the most renowned ships in history.

"I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia's maritime history," he said.

The ‘Endeavour’ was not the only ship within the search vicinity, with the Maritime archaeologists also looking into multiple other 18th century shipwrecks 5.2 square kilometre radius.

The team had been investigating these shipwrecks within this area named ‘RI 2394’ since 1999.

According to Mr Sumption, there were several factors that needed to be authenticated before he was happy to confirm the discovery.

"The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call," Mr Sumption said.

"Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I'm convinced it's the Endeavour."

