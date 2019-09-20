Shepparton's Concrete Jungle Skate Competition Is Back For Another Year!

Once again, Greater Shepparton's 3630 Concrete Jungle Skate Competition will be hitting Shepparton Skate Park next month.

The Greater Shepparton City Council and Headspace Shepparton have team up with the Shepparton Skate Park Riders Young Adults Committee and Olympics Skateboard panel member Renton Millar, to bring us the popular competition for its third year in a row.

The competition was developed to allow locals the opportunity to showcase their skateboarding talents and to promote the local Shepparton Skate Park.

The SSPRYAC are an enthusiastic team of people, aiming to bring more competitions to the area and to attract more locals to Shepparton Skate Park.

Greater Shepparton City Council Youth Development Officer Jessica Bacchetto says the community are lucky to have a group of people committed to making the area a more exciting place for there community.

“The 3630 Concrete Jungle event has been running for three years and we are so lucky to have a group of young and engaged adults who utilise the Shepparton Skate Park and are focused on wanting to make it a better space for the community.” - Jessica Bacchetto

The council are encouraging anyone and everyone to register for the competition which takes place on October 5th from 10AM until 4PM, with registrations opening at 9.50AM.

If you're keen to participate but are under the age of 18, you will need to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

There will be open heats for BMX, Skate and Scoot with a very attractive cash prize of $500 for 1st place and more prizes for the runner ups in 2nd and 3rd place!

So do not miss out on Shepparton's 3630 Concrete Jungle Skate Competition! Follow the link to the website for more details!

