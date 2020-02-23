Shepparton Man Charged Following Serious Assault

Police have charged a man following a serious assault in Shepparton Saturday, 22 February.

Investigators believe the alleged assault took place at a house on Poplar Av. just before 8pm on Saturday.

The victim, 51-year-old Shepparton man, was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested and interviewed a 43-year-old Shepparton man in relation to the incident.

He was charged with Intentionally Cause Serious Injury and remanded to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court today.