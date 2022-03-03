Shelling In Kyiv As Greater Sanctions Are Imposed On Russia And Belarus

Explosions were reported in Ukraine’s capital around 3am on Thursday following Russian airstrikes.

Air raid sirens blasted as four explosions went off in Kyiv's city centre, followed by two more near a metro station, according to Ukraine’s state special communications service.

In Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "the enemy is drawing up forces closer to the capital" warning his citizens to find shelter.

“In the city, in some areas in the yards, several shells got in,” Klitschko posted to Facebook.

“Fighting took place next to Kyiv - Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel. The enemy is trying to break into the capital,” he added.

It comes as a Ukraine delegation was "on its way" for talks on the Belarus-Poland border, however Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would not accept "ultimatums".

Meanwhile, the United States has announced more sanctions on Belarus and Russia's defence industry.

The US has unleashed "sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of technological goods in response to its support" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced.

The new round of heavy sanctions includes a sweeping set of export restrictions levied against Russia banning the export of specific refining technologies, making Russia's capabilities to modernise its oil refineries near to impossible.

The European Union has also delivered a tsunami of sanctions against Belarus, including blacklisting 22 senior military officers and cutting off the country's major export, potash fertilizer.

It follows moves by the EU on Wednesday, banning broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik, as well as shutting out seven Russian banks from SWIFT the global banking messaging system.

