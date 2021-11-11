Shelley Craft Reveals What Happened To Your Saturday Disney Letters!

Where did they go?

Article heading image for Shelley Craft Reveals What Happened To Your Saturday Disney Letters!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Shelley Craft, who revealed what happened to all of your Saturday Disney letters!

We took a trip down memory lane with Shelley, finding out how she got the role and why it all started at Movie World. 

We also spoke about the incredible prize packs on Saturday Disney, how they filmed the show and what on earth happened to all of those letters?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Shelley Craft had to say about her time on Saturday Disney: 

11 November 2021

