She Smash! The She-Hulk Trailer Drops For New Series

In some exciting news today, Disney+ and Marvel have dropped the new trailer for the highly anticipated She-Hulk series, 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' and it looks EPIC!

The series follows the story of Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and more, the series drops on Disney+ on August 17 and we cannot wait... to SMASH!

17 May 2022

