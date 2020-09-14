‘She’s All That’ Is Getting A Remake With The Biggest Name on Tik Tok

She's All That is getting a reboot starring Addison Rae Easterling.

The 1999 film She’s All That is probably about the time you fell in love with Freddie Prinze Jr (if you weren’t already).

The film starred both Prinze Jr as Zack Siler, the heartthrob, and Rachael Leigh Cook as Laney Boggs, the artsy not-like-other-girls type (which ironically was the character almost every leading lady played in teen moves in the late ‘90s). The film follows the same recipe that most ‘90s teen films do, the popular guy takes an interest in a weird quirky girl, she takes off her glasses, and BOOM, she’s popular.

She’s All That was one of the most popular teen films in the late ’90s, it reached no.1 at the box office in its first week, and it raked in $103 million worldwide.

It’s been announced that former writers and producers of the original film, are working together on a reboot, which reimagines the plot through the perspective of a teenage girl, the working title is He’s All That.

The character that was brought to life by Freddie Prinze Jr, will be portrayed by Addison Rae Easterling, the highest-paid user on social media platform, Tik Tok.

Easterling will play the role of an influencer, who tries to make a nerdy boy into Prom King, essentially the same as the original, just gender roles flipped and a LOT more social media.

Mark Waters, who worked on Mean Girls and Freaky Friday is set to direct the film, which will be Easterling’s acting debut.

Here are the best teen movies from the ‘90s and ‘00s according to IMDB:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.