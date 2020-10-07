She's All About That Baby! Singer Meghan Trainor Announces She's Pregnant!

All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor has taken to her social media pages to announce to her fans that she's expecting her first child!

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara (who you might remember from the Spy Kids movies) were thrilled to make the announcement saying: You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳

We can't WAIT to meet this celeb baby!

