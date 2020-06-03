"She Looked At Me With Pity"- Sonia Kruger On Meeting Ellen DeGeneres

"I was so nervous"

Article heading image for "She Looked At Me With Pity"- Sonia Kruger On Meeting Ellen DeGeneres

Sonia Kruger joined the Hit Network this morning ahead of the launch of Big Brother and spilled on what it was like working with Ellen DeGeneres and whether she still catches up with her old nine co-host Dave Campbell.

On Ellen, she revealed she nervously met her while hosting a red carpet event in Melbourne, and said she was 'quite sweet' but looked at her with pity. 

FULL STORY:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

13 hours ago

Big Brother
Stav Abby Matt
TV
Entertainment
Listen Live!
Big Brother
Stav Abby Matt
TV
Entertainment
Big Brother
Stav Abby Matt
TV
Entertainment
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs