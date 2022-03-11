"She Has A Wand" How Rupert Grint Is Introducing His Daughter To Harry Potter!

Rupert Grint joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about how he's introducing his daughter to Harry Potter!

Rupert, who plays Ron Weasley in the films, is dad to 1-year-old daughter Wednesday with long-term partner Georgie Groome (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging), and of course he has to introduce her. to THE BEST movies of all time!

He told Jimmy how Wednesday is now speaking, saying "Mumma", "Dadda" and the F-word! That's the way.

So obviously, Rupert is best known for Harry Potter, so how has he been introducing it to his daughter?

"I mean, I've already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."

Check out the interview here:

Rupert also spoke about his role in the show, The Servant, and the hardest word to say in an American accent!

We're stoked to see him back on our screens!

