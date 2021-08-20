Shawn Mendes' New Song 'Summer Of Love' Will Make You Wish For Warmer Weather

Shawn Mendes is back with a new track and we're not gonna lie, this might be our most favourite track he's ever released.

'Summer Of Love' with Tainy has given us some serious jealousy and we cannot wait for the warmer months!

We will have this on repeat til it gets warmer in Australia!

You can get your hands on 'Summer of Love' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!