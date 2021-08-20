Shawn Mendes' New Song 'Summer Of Love' Will Make You Wish For Warmer Weather

So jealous of the music video!

Article heading image for Shawn Mendes' New Song 'Summer Of Love' Will Make You Wish For Warmer Weather

Shawn Mendes is back with a new track and we're not gonna lie, this might be our most favourite track he's ever released.

'Summer Of Love' with Tainy has given us some serious jealousy and we cannot wait for the warmer months!

Post

We will have this on repeat til it gets warmer in Australia!

You can get your hands on 'Summer of Love' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

20 August 2021

shawn mendes
Listen Live!
shawn mendes
shawn mendes
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs