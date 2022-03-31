Shawn Mendes Moves On With New Track 'When You're Gone'

Our hearts broke when our favourite couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits but now Shawn is moving on, in the only way he knows how... through music.

In his latest single called 'When You're Gone', it gives us all the break up vibes but the video tells us the story of someone who is getting back to what he loves, writing, recording and performing his songs.

You can get your hands on 'When You're Gone' here.

