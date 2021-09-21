Shawn Mendes FAILS A Lie Detector Test About Taylor Swift

You may (or may not) know Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes are besties. Shawn opened for Taylor on her tour in 2015, so it was weird that when the topic of Tay Tay came up in a lie detector test Shawn did recently with Vanity Fair.

What's even weirder is Shawn FAILED the test.

When he was asked about his relationship with Taylor, Shawn said they still text - he messages her for advice about music etc BUT when he was asked what he thought about Taylor's new boyfriend Joe, things got a little weird.

Check it out below...

Oh poor Shawn! He hasn't even met the guy! We're just going to put that one down to nerves.

