Shawn Mendes And Justin Bieber's Collab 'Monster' Has Arrived And We're Obsessed

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's collaboration has dropped and we couldn't be more excited!

Appropriately titled Monster, because let's be honest this is a monster collab, the song is sure to be an instant hit.

The tune sees the Canadian singers reflecting on their youth in the spotlight, and what it's like to be put up on a pedestal and told you're the best.

Check out the video here:

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Claire From Steps Spills On All Those Crazy 90s Dance Moves