A surfer has suffered a 20 centimeter wound to his leg after a vicious shark attack on Wednesday afternoon, June 23.

The unknown species of shark caught the 25 year old by surprise as he was surfing off a remote beach at Gum Tree Bay near Leeman.

Shark Attack At Gum Tree Bay:

Emergency services were called to the scene and attended to the man in stable condition.

The medical crew immediately used a tourniquet to control the bleeding in his knee, and then transported him via helicopter to Royal Perth Hospital.

Rangers from the Shire of Carnamah have close off Gum Tree Bay for over 24 hours following the incident.

