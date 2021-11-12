Share The Cheer & Beer With This Christmas Tinnie Tree!

We don’t want to stress you out or anything, but Christmas is now only WEEKS away! We can also guarantee that your Insta feed is already filled with all of those really organised people that have put the tree up and decorated the house ready for Santa to visit.

Don’t get me wrong, Christmas trees are great…in theory. Think about it, they take ages to put up, you have the find the decorations that you’ve stuffed into the corner of the shed, then after it’s all said and done, you have to take everything down again. And don’t even get me started about that time the cat tried to get the star on the top of our tree. Disaster.

What if I was to tell you there was a Christmas tree that required next to no assembly & was decorated with some of Australia’s best craft beer? YES, A TREE YOU CAN DRINK! Craft Cartel, the legends that brought us the 100 Can Case and the world’s first Craft Beer Vending Machine, have launched their Christmas Tinnie Tree!

The sustainable wooden tree made with the help of Australian designers, Ian Tran of Domus Vim, comes with two options. There’s the 'Crowd Favourite' option at $275 with 48 cans & the Premium at $399 includes 48 cans filled with a bunch of limited releases. But don’t worry, unlike most flat packs, this is super easy to put together.

It’s the perfect present for the beer lover in your family, or just someone that would prefer to REALLY enjoy the Christmas spirit this year.

Keen? You can grab Craft Cartels Christmas Tinnie Tree here!

