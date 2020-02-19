Share Plate Date’s at Tipsy Bull

Strap in daters, this date night destination will rock your socks off.

Located on lively Lonsdale Street is share plate paradise… Tipsy Bull.

Describing itself as ‘Friendly Fine-ish Dining’, this place is perfect for those date nights when you want something fancier than your typical burger and chips joint, but don’t want it to cost an arm and a leg.

You can choose less dishes for a lighter feed or go all out for a fresh feast.

I chose the latter of course, starting with the crusty, fresh-baked Sourdough with creamy whipped ricotta.

Then their absolutely divine Gruyere Croquettas – a cheese croquette which oozes creamy, rich cheese from its crispy exterior.

It was then time for Peking Duck Tacos, a huge step up from the regular Old El Paso home kit. Instead sweet, succulent, BBQ sauce covered goodness with perfectly pickled cabbage and hoisin sauce.

Followed by the flavoursome Grilled Chorizo with a BBQ corn salsa and mojo verde, and saving the best until last, the one and only Potatas Bravas. A bowl of lightly crispy, soft potatoes, cooked to perfection, covered in smoked chilli salsa and oregano mayo. I can’t stress this enough… yum!

If there are two things a person should be in life… it’s full of love and full of Potatas Bravas.

Now, when it comes to beverages, gin is their thing. And coincidentally, it’s mine too!

They’ve got a whopping 240 to 250 gins to choose from - both local, Australian and from around the world. Served in trendy style, like all their drinks and dishes, deconstructed so you can feel like you’re a pro cocktail maker.

Tipsy Bull is a must-see dating destination whether you’re trying to impress a first date or just looking for a quality place to take your partner. It’s fun, delicious and will give you a new appreciation for food and creative cocktails.

- Alicia MacFarlane-Barrow