You Can Share A Coke With 'Old Mate' This Summer!

We are living for this.. Coca-Cola is bringing back their iconic named bottles!! From October 2nd you can purchase a bottle of Coke with familiar names and slang words across them...but only the true Aussies will know some of these!

Highlighting the diversity of Australia, Coca-Cola are including a range of names such as Josh, Jess and Emily to Paolo, Zhang and Yasmin. Releasing various spelling variations of each name, highlighting the inclusiveness of the brand!

Afraid your name might not appear? Don't worry, Coca-Cola are using their 1.25L bottles to showcase surnames for families too!

They are also releasing some popular nicknames such as ‘Old mate’, ‘Champ’ and ‘Legend’ this summer. Aussies will also be able to share a Coke with their ‘Bro’, ‘Sis’, ‘Princess’ and ‘BFF’ or even ‘The gals’ and ‘The boys’.

Still not sure if your name will be featured.. you can jump online to place an order for any name or nickname you choose!

What's that? You're already on your way to the closest convenience store to quench your this with that delicious and now personal Coca-Cola?? So are we!

