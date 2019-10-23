Shantè You Stay: RuPaul Announces Celebrity Drag Race Is Coming!

In news that can only be described as reality TV GOLD, VH1 has announced the expansion of Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race with a new ‘Celebrity’ season.

Set to premiere next year, the series will see three stars undergo a complete drag transformation per episode, with the help of the famous queens who have a appeared in previous seasons.

Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West and Trinity the Tuck have all been named so far!

While we don’t know which celebrities will be competing, we do know that they are playing for a title, along with prize money to donate to charity.



"Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," executive producer and host RuPaul said in a statement.

"I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"

While some fans are thrilled at the news, others are still crying out for an all winners season!

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that ITV Australia had secured the rights to the format, with a down under edition most likely to it our screens next year as well.

Bring on 2020!

Who do you want to see compete in this special celebrity season?

