Shane Warne’s Body Returns To Australia After Tragic Death In Thailand

The body of Aussie cricket icon Shane Warne is finally back on home soil, meet by members of his family.

The king of spin was brought back to Melbourne by a private jet, six days after the 52-year-old died of a heart attack while holidaying on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand with friends.

Landing at Essendon Fields Airport about 8:30pm yesterday, the chartered plane, a Dassault Falcon 7X had left Bangkok about 8.30am local time on Thursday.

The jet was met by his son Jackson Warne with the doors to the hangar closed for privacy before the coffin draped in an Australian flag was removed.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday night, Jackson thanked the public for their support.

“Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages and love,” he wrote.

Last week, Thai police said that an autopsy report confirmed that Warne’s death was due to natural causes.

A private family service will be held next week, before the state memorial on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The state service will be open to the public and will be free of charge to attend.

Ticket information for the memorial is yet to be released, however there will be no crowd cap, with the MCG able to hold up to 100,000 spectators.

“It’s a fitting venue to say goodbye to someone who created so many indelible memories on that ground,” premier Daniel Andrews, said on Thursday.

“It’s Australia’s greatest sports stadium. He, without a doubt, is one of Australia’s greatest sportspeople, and it’s the best place to say goodbye to him. We wish we weren’t doing it, of course – he’s gone too soon.”

Earlier this week, the Victorian premier announced that the Great Southern Stand would be renamed the S. K. Warne Stand in the leg spinner's honour.

