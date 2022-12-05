Shane Warne Elevated To Legend Status By Sport Australia

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne is officially a legend.

Nine months after his tragic passing, the 'Spin King' has been elevated to legend status at Sport Australia's Hall of Fame.

Warne becomes the fifth cricketer to reach the level, honoured into sporting greatness after his death in March while holidaying in Thailand.

An icon who changed the landscape of spin bowling, Warne collected 708 test wickets across an illustrious career.

The Victorian joined the Hall of Fame in 2009 - becoming eligible for legend status 15 years after his retirement from the long format.

He joins Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee as cricketers recognised with the prestigious accolade.

Warne's two daughters said it's a special moment.

'I was so proud of him, just thought 'wow he's done it'. I think he would be so proud," said Summer Warne.

"We wish he was here to see it, I'm sure he will be shining down," said eldest daughter, Brooke.

"The highest accolade and Australian sports-person can have," said Sport Australia Hall of Fame CEO, Adrianne Sarkozy.

"It's a beautiful way to honour him."

Sarkozy said Warne's family will have the chance to celebrate the elevation, as will the wider cricket community.

"This week we're going to have a TV programme nationally, and then on [December] the 15th we're going to have an invitation only celebration at the MCG in the Jim Stynes room for all of Shane's family and friends."

Also named legend status was track and field great Ron Clarke, who broke 17 world records across various distances.

