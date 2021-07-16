Shakira Returns With Brand New Track 'Don't Wait Up'

Her hips may not lie and neither do we when it comes to how much we love the new track from the icon that is Shakira.

Arguably one of the biggest hitmakers in the music bizz, Shakira has been missing from our lives for a bit and we're fond of putting on a little bit of 'Whenever, Wherever' on a Friday night.

No need to anymore though! Check out her catchy new track 'Don't Wait Up'.

The video for the song will premiere tomorrow and you can get a sneak peek at it below!

We cannot wait!

You can pre-order 'Don't Wait Up' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!