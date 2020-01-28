Shakira Accidentally Posted The Songs She's Performing At The Super Bowl

The countdown is on until the Super Bowl half time show with Shakira and J-Lo... oh and did you know there's actually a football game played before and after? Who knew!

It seems as though Shakira may have jumped the shark when it comes to the songs she she's set to perform on stage.

In a now deleted post, the singer posted a board that seemed to show imagery for her upcoming performance... including the songs she will perform.

They include “Me Gusta” (I Like It), “Chantaje”, “Hips Don’t Lie" and “Waka Waka”.

Sadly, there's no sign of her hits "Whenever, Wherever" and "She Wolf".

RUDE.

Fans are not convinced that this is the confirmed list... but why delete the post?

If you want to watch the Super Bowl in Australia, it will air on Channel 7 on Monday, 3rd Feb straight after Sunrise!

