Sex Education Season 3 Finally Has a Release Date

Keep washing those hands you detty pig, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic & also Eric told us to, and he is coming with Otis, Jean & Maeve for season 3 of Sex Education.

Earlier this year it was announced that Sex Education had been renewed for another season, so maybe we would FINALLY see Otis & Maeve put their pride to the side and actually confess their goddamn feelings for each other!

The only thing is, just like every other show and movie, production got pushed back because of the worldwide pandemic, but the cast have been told that filming will resume in August.

Aimee Lou Wood who plays Aimme Gibbs has read the script for the first episode and said “It’s really, really good... I’m desperate to see more. I’m so desperate, especially because I feel like the last season left us all in such interesting positions. But where the characters could go now is kind of limitless.”

We were left with so many unanswered questions at the end of season 2 and hopefully, season 3 will give us the closure we need, when it is suspected to drop on Netflix in January 2021.

Next January is a looong time to wait until we can finally sit down and binge it in one sitting, so until then, sink your teeth into something else while you wait.

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.