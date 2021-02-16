Sex Education's Simone Ashley Has Been Cast As The New Lead Female Role In Bridgerton Season 2!

It's official, Netflix's hit TV series, Bridgerton has found its new female lead!

The series which has taken the world by storm is a perfect blend between old-school Pride & Prejudice and the modern drama of Gossip Girl, and now it looks like they've finally found the new cast for their next season.

Deadline confirmed the news that Sex Education's Simone Ashley will play Kate Sharma who will be the next female lead on the show alongside her love interest, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Season two will continue the major theme of breaking conventions on race by following the eldest Bridgerton sibling's pursuit for a 'suitable marriage' which will be between the pair with Simone's character being from Indian descent.

"Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) very much included," the outlet reported.

The new season is set to start filming in London this spring with two new lead roles to take over from Rege-Jean Page (Simon) and Phoebe Dynevor's (Daphne) love story, which was at the centre of season one.

We don't have word yet on when they plan to have the next season ready but it's safe to say, we cannot wait!

