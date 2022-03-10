'Sex and the City's Sarah Wynter Opens Up About Her Battle With Post-Partum Psychosis

You might know her for being the first person to put the ‘sex’ in Sex and the City.

You may even know her for fighting Arnold Schwarzenegger in The 6th Day.

Now, Australia’s own Sarah Wynter is opening up about her battle with post-partum psychosis.

After writing an article about the brutal reality of the illness, the Newcastle-born actress joined us to elaborate on what post-partum psychosis is, where hers came from, and how she stopped it from becoming something much more serious.

Catch the chat to find out more:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: