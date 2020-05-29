Sex And The City's Jason Lewis Just Revealed His Favourite Character And It's Not Samantha

Sex And The City's Jason Lewis who played Smith Jared, Samantha's long term boyfriend on the hit show joined the Hit Network  and took us down memory lane with some insider info from the show.

Covering everything from how he got on the show, those racy scenes with Samantha and on set drama, we had to ask which character he mostly related to... and we were surprised!

And what actually happened with talks of Sex And The City 3

Sex and the city
tv
entertainment
