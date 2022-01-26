Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Victoria's Western Suburbs

The Bureau Of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western parts of Victoria.

Residents can expect heavy rainfall and damaging winds, particularly in regions close to the South Australian border.

“A very humid, unstable air mass will support continued thunderstorm activity today. An approaching upper trough will support thunderstorms into the evening,” the BOM said.

A flash flooding alert was raised for Horsham, Ouyen and Edenhope. Locals have been urged to drive with care, and avoid low crossroad areas. The BOM say the thunderstorm warning is for majority of the state, with humid conditions expected.

The weather shift heading into the weekend will put an end to the sweltering conditions across parts of Melbourne.

Victoria's capital city came close to a record for most consecutive days over 30C.

The warm temperatures have been an indicator of yet another hot summer, however Melbourne hasn't reached 40C so far unlike past January months.

New Year's eve was the peak of the warmth, reaching 37.7C.

BOM Senior Forecaster Mark Anolak said the lingering warm weather is set to continue.

“Temperatures have been above average right through the month and it looks like we’ll see that continue,” Mr Anolak said.