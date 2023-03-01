Several People Feared Dead After Two Trains Collide Near Athens

Multiple people have been injured and several are feared dead after two trains collided in a freak accident in Greece on Wednesday.

Greek authorities are working to remove several passengers from the wreckage after a freight train and oncoming passenger train collided around 380km from Athens.

The collision caused a number of carts to derail with three of them bursting into flames.

Emergency services arrived at the scene with assistance from police, fire and rescue and ambulance services from nearby towns.

According to Government officials, the army have also been called in to help.

Two hospitals in the nearby town of Larissa have also been told to prepare for emergency duty.

Authorities believe that at least six people are dead following the collision.

