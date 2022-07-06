Seventh Person Dies Following Chicago Independence Day Shooting

A seventh person has died following the mass shooting at an independence-day parade in Chicago earlier this week.

Alleged shooter, Robert E Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A seventh person has died increasing the death toll from six to seven with a total of 39 people hospitalised with injuries in relation to the incident.

Spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Chris Covelli revealed that on the day of the attack, Crimo wore women’s clothing in an attempt to blend in with the Independence Day crowds and to hide his identity.

"He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well," - Chris Covelli

Crimo is later believed to have fled the scene to his mother’s home before taking her car and leading police on a brief vehicular chase.

Police say Crimo used a number of weapons including a high-powered rifle, to unload at least 70 shots into the crowd at Highland Park.

Crimo was also alleged to have had another firearm inside his mother’s car at the time of his arrest.

Crimo was able to purchase at least five firearms despite police having been called to his home on two separate occasions since 2019 following reports he had threatened suicide and violence toward others.

Police were called to Crimo’s home in September of 2019 following reports he had made a number of violent threats against his family.

During their visit to Crimo’s home, police seized a number of weapons including a sword and 16 knives.

No guns were present at the time.

Since 2019, Crimo has purchased five firearms, all of which were seized by police following the attack.

Investigators have not yet uncovered a motive for the attack but have revealed that Crimo had been planning the shooting for several weeks.

