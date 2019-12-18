Seven Things To Do With The Kids Around Melbourne These School Holidays

Summer is well and truly here, and once we get past the excitement of Christmas and New Year’s Eve the parents of Melbourne are faced with one big dilemma: how do we keep the kids entertained until school comes back?

We’ve rounded up some of the fun things to do around Melbourne that will help you to create memories with the kids over the summer school holidays!

Melbourne Zoo

Let’s kick things off with a Melbourne classic. A day at the zoo is a tradition for many families, and this year there’s a big focus on recycling through the National Geographic: Planet or Plastic exhibition and the From Plastic Waste To Art exhibit. Find out how we can all help make our oceans more wildlife friendly and hang out with the seals, penguins and pelicans.

Melbourne Museum

There’s so much to do at the Melbourne Museum that you could easily spend several days of the school holidays here! But make sure you check out the Mini Mega Model Museum, where you can explore the world of models and miniatures. Kids can also take part in the Mini Mega Makers Workshop and create their own models!

Werribee Zoo

Take the kids on an African safari this summer at Werribee Zoo. There are water play activities on offer this year to keep you cool. Including the African Waterhole and Animal Sculptures, a cool adventure through the mist in the Gorilla Forest and the chance to splash away at Hippo Beach.

NGV

There’s no better time to get the kids interested in art! There’s so much to see at both NGV International and NGV Australia. Check out Kaws: Playtime, a rich sensory experience at NGV International that is perfect for families.

Healesville Sanctuary

A day at Healesville Sanctuary will help the kids learn more about Australia’s incredible wildlife. Visit the flight arena to watch Spirits of the Sky or head to the Platypus Precinct to learn more about this unique Aussie creature. Plus there are new water play zones to keep your temperature down.

Scienceworks

Get blown away by the Air Playground at Scienceworks. Explore one of our most precious resources – air. Plus kids will love the change to bounce around and enjoy the Inflatable Adventure which is included with every Air Playground ticket.

Immigration Museum

Learn more about the history of immigration to Melbourne and explore the idea of identity at the Immigration Museum. A fascinating place for kid and adults alike, with plenty to discover for everyone.

