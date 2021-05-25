Seven People Facing Court Over ID Fraud in Woodville Park

Seven people are facing court after police found a large number of fake ID’s at Woodville Park.

Police investigated an address in Jeanette Street where they located a large number of ID’s that are suspected to have been stolen or fraudulently obtained.

Four were refused bail and faced court on Tuesday, while three others were reported to face the judge at a later date.

The charges include unlawful possession, theft, and possessing controlled drug and equipment.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au.

