Seven People Arrested Over Disappearance Of Adelaide Man Kerry Giakoumis

Hell Angels bikies and associates have been among the seven people arrested over the suspicious disappearance of Adelaide man Kerry Giakoumis.

The 29-year-old, not believed to be a patched member, travelled to Melbourne with two Hells Angels associates on June 5 last year, telling his family he had a concreting job over there. He was booked to travel home on June 10 but never made it onto the flight.

He was last seen at Hells Angels’ clubhouse on Lipton Drive at Thomastown during the early hours of June 10.

Police believe it's likely Giakoumis got into a dispute with a patched member whilst at the clubhouse, and as a result, was murdered.

“The Hells Angels is a group well known for significant violent offending and on this occasion, it’s left a family without their beloved son and no answers as to why,” Detective Superintendent Paul O’Halloran said.

For weeks police have been scouring Jackson’s Creek at Digger’s Rest in Melbourne’s north-west where they believe Mr Giakoumis' remains have been disposed of. So far, they have been unsuccessful in finding a sign of his body.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, particularly near Edwards Road on June 10, to make contact with police.

A number of arrests were made Thursday morning after police executed warrants at residential properties as well as another warrant at Hells Angels’ clubhouse in Thomastown earlier in the week.

The arrests include a 44-year-old from Keilor Downs, a 21-year-old male from West Melbourne, a 23-year-old man from Mernda, a 22-year-old male from St Albans, a 26-year-old male from St Albans, a 25-year-old from Laverton and a 46-year-old woman from Diggers Rest.

A leading officer of the investigation, Detective Superintendent Paul O'Halloran says the taskforce will be unrelenting in uncovering what happened and bringing those responsible for Kerry's death to the courts.

“There will be people out there who have information about what happened to Kerry and who is responsible, and again I am appealing for those people to come forward and speak to police," he said.

Anyone with information about Kerry Giakoumis’ disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential online report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

