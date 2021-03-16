Set Up the perfect party with Picnic and Pallets Co.

Canberra is one of the most beautiful cities in the world with plenty of places to picnic. This is where Picnic and Pallets Co. comes in.

A local business in Canberra, Picnic and Pallets Co. will set up the perfect picnic for your special event. They offer picnic options from 2 (hello date night) to 30 people. Whether it be by the lake or even in the backyard they can help you. There is plenty included in the picnic set up such as pallets, cushions, rugs, flowers, bunting and even your fave lawn games.

One of the coolest things on offer is the ability to have your picnic themed. Popular choices include boho, floral and a pink theme. We could totally see this being perfect for a baby shower or even a hens party.

We recently visited a party they hosted to see what all the fuss was about. Check it out in the video below:

If you want to find out more or even book a party yourself, head to their website.